BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Four people were hospitalized after a crash involving an MBTA van in Burlington Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to the area of Winn and Wyman streets around 8:45 a.m. found a car and “The Ride,” MBTA’s rideshare paratransit service, involved in a motor vehicle crash.

Three MBTA van occupants and one car occupant were transported to local hospital with varying injuries.

The cause remains under investigation.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)