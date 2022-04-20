REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Four people were taken to an area hospital Wednesday after an elderly man slammed his car into a Dunkin in Revere.

The deputy fire chief told 7NEWS that the 93-year-old behind the wheel of the sedan involved accidentally backed into a car behind him in the drive-thru line on Squire Road. In a panic, he quickly accelerated in reverse once again and crashed into the building.

The elderly driver, a person in the car behind him and two Dunkin employees were transported with minor injuries.

“He was pretty shaken up. I think he was definitely in shock. As was the operator behind him and the two employees,” the deputy fire chief said.

Significant damage was done to the side of the restaurant. A hole was left in the wall and glass from the window was shattered all over the parking lot.

Though officials say no structural damage was done so it will be boarded up and could reopen within the next few hours.

An investigation into the crash remains underway.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)