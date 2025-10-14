PLAISTOW, N.H. (WHDH) - Grocery store employees in Plaistow were hospitalized Monday night with symptoms of carbon monoxide exposure and the store was evacuated.

Four people were taken to the hospital after fire crews and EMS responded to several 911 calls around 11:30 p.m.

Fire officials said people felt so sick they needed help walking outside as they evacuated. 14 employees were at the store at the time.

Officials said the cause was likely a gas-powered pressure washer that was being used indoors by a cleaning company.

The store was ventilated and is now considered safe.

Everyone who was inside is expected to make a full recovery and the Shaw’s is expected to be open for business this morning.

