ORLEANS, MASS. (WHDH) - Four people were rushed to the hospital, one by medical helicopter, following a multi-vehicle crash in Orleans on Sunday morning, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported head-on crash on Route 6A around 8 a.m. determined three vehicles had been involved in two separate crashes, according to Orleans police. All of the drivers remained on scene.

Three people were taken to Cape Cod Hospital. One was taken by medical helicopter to Mass. General Hospital in Boston.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact the Orleans Police Department at 508-255-0117 or Orleans Police Officer Carly Stevens at cstevens@orleanspd.com

