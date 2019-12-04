SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Four people were hospitalized following a carbon monoxide incident in Salem on Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to 35 Congress St. found high levels of carbon monoxide on the first floor of the building, a spokesperson for the Salem Fire Department said.

One person had reportedly fallen unconscious.

Four people were transported to the hospital, where their current conditions have not been released.

No additional information has been provided.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)