PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - Four people were taken to a hospital Tuesday after a school bus and car were involved in a crash in Pelham, N.H., police said.

At around 6:41 a.m., emergency crews responded to the intersection of Mammoth and Keyes Hill roads, according to the Pelham Police Department. Upon arrival, officers found the yellow school bus and gray 2011 Kia Optima involved in the crash.

The front passenger of the Kia was flown to Elliot Hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. The driver of the Kia and two additional juvenile passengers were taken to Southern New Hampshire Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The school bus driver and the singular Pelham School District student on the bus at the time did not report any injuries, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

