BOSTON (WHDH) - Four people were hospitalized following a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 93 northbound in the Savin Hill neighborhood of Boston Wednesday morning.

Troopers responding to the crash scene just prior to the HOV lane found a hearse and two other cars with significant damage, as well as four people suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, according to state police.

They were all transported to area hospitals, where their current conditions have not been released.

The crash prompted the closure of three lanes, which have since reopened.

The cause remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

UPDATE Four persons transported with non-life threatening injuries. All lanes now open. https://t.co/DYwsST5KgQ — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 13, 2021

