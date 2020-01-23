4 hospitalized following wrong-way crash on Route 128 northbound in Danvers

DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - Four people were hospitalized following a wrong-way crash that shut down Route 128 northbound in Danvers early Thursday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash on the highway just before 5 a.m. extricated an elderly woman who became trapped in her vehicle, according to the Danvers Fire Department.

She was transported to an area hospital with what fire officials say were traumatic injuries.

Three other people were also taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Fire officials say everyone involved was conscious and talking at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

