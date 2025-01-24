BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Four people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a Brockton crash involving a Brockton police cruiser Friday morning.

The police cruiser crashed through a fence, landing on a family’s front yard at the corner of Warren Avenue and Winthrop Street.

According to police, a grandmother was driving her 11-year-old grandson and told detectives her car slid.

The car then slammed into a police cruiser that was driving through the intersection.

The officer driving the cruiser and a passenger inside were taken to the hospital, as well as the grandmother and her grandson.

Nia Noel, a resident of the home, took photos as police arrived on scene and began to investigate.

“I tried to ask for information and no one was trying to say anything,” said Noel. “It was just too crazy.”

Noel says this isn’t the first accident here and that her family has replaced the fence around their property several times.

“I think its just a bad intersection. This happens in every season. Every season,” said Noel. “I think there needs to be, like a light there, or an extra stop sign, or just something to make sure this doesn’t keep happening.”

Noel says she’s glad no one was badly injured, but if things don’t change here, someone eventually will get seriously hurt.

“It’s only a matter of when it happens, not if it happens,” said Noel.

Police ticketed the grandmother for failing to yield to the right of way. Officials say at least one person has been released from the hospital.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)