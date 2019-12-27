4 hospitalized, multiple families displaced following Hull house blaze

HULL, MASS. (WHDH) - Four people were hospitalized and multiple families were displaced after a Hull home went up in flames early Friday morning.

Firefighters responding to D Street before 4 a.m. found heavy fire and smoke pouring out of the windows of a two-story house.

Four people were transported to the hospital, according to Hull Fire Chief Christopher J. Russo, but the extent of their injuries has not been disclosed.

The American Red Cross reported that multiple families have been displaced, with Russo adding that 16 people lived in the home.

Russo said the flames were difficult to get to because they moved into the attic quickly.

Crews continued to battle hot spots throughout the morning.

The cause remains under investigation.

