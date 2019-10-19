4 hurt, 2 seriously in 3 vehicle crash in Methuen

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Four people were hurt and two were left with serious injuries after a three-vehicle collision in Methuen late Friday night, police say.

Crews responding to the area of 625 Lowell Street for a report of a serious motor vehicle crash involving several vehicles around 9:45 p.m. provided aid to the drivers and passengers involved.

Preliminary investigation indicates a 2006 GMC Envoy was traveling westbound on Lowell Street and at the same time a 2009 Acura TL was traveling eastbound. For reasons unknown, as the GMC and Acura approached each other, they collided head-on. A third vehicle, a 2019 Honda HRV was also traveling westbound and subsequently received minor damage as a result of the fallout from the crash.

The driver of the Acura, a 20-year-old male was transported to Lawrence General Hospital with serious injuries and is in stable condition.

The passenger of the Acura a 21-year-old male was airlifted to Boston Medical Center for life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition.

The driver of the GMC, a 32 year old male and his ten-year-old daughter received minor injuries and were not transported.

The occupants of the Honda HRV were not injured.

Methuen Police and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section are investigating the cause of the crash.

