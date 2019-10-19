4 hurt, 2 seriously in head-on crash in Methuen

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Four people were hurt and two suffered serious injuries in a three-vehicle collision in Methuen late Friday night, police say.

Crews responding to a reported serious motor vehicle crash in the area of 625 Lowell St. around 9:45 p.m. determined that a 2006 GMC Envoy traveling westbound on Lowell Street collided head-on with a 2009 Acura TL traveling eastbound.

A third vehicle, a 2019 Honda HRV, was also traveling westbound and received minor damage as a result of the fallout from the crash.

The 20-year-old man driving the Acura was transported to Lawrence General Hospital with serious injuries and is in stable condition. A 21-year-old male passenger was airlifted to Boston Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition.

The 32-year-old man driving the GMC and his 10-year-old daughter suffered minor injuries.

The occupants of the Honda HRV were not injured.

Methuen Police and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section are investigating the cause of the crash.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)