MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Four people, including two first responders, were hurt when a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Manchester, New Hamp. Thursday night.

One resident is in critical condition, with another in serious condition. Firefighters said they rescued several people with ladders who were trapped in the burning building on Circle Village Way.

A number of pets were evacuated from the building with their owners, including treating a cat with an oxygen mask.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

