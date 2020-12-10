QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Four people have been indicted in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 24-year-old man in Quincy back in September.

A Norfolk County Grand Jury returned indictments Wednesday against Alyssa Dellamano, 22, of Quincy, Samantha Perrier, 24, of Dedham, Alicia Jordan, 35, of Brockton, and Jeffrey Jordan, 32, of Rockland, in connection with the fatal stabbing of Cameron Nohmy in a liquor store parking lot on Sept. 11, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

Dellamano, who entered a not guilty plea at her Quincy District Court arraignment days after the stabbing, was indicted for murder, the DA’s office said.

Perrier pleaded not guilty to one count of misleading investigators at her Quincy District Court arraignment in September. The DA’s office says the grand jury added a second count of misleading investigators.

Alicia and Jeffrey Jordan, who are married, were each indicted on a single count of accessory after the fact, the DA’s office added.

Jeffrey Jordan was reportedly already in default on an unrelated court case at the time of his indictment and an indictment warrant was sought on the accessory charge.

He was arrested Wednesday night at a home in Malden.

Jeffrey Jordan is expected to be arraigned Thursday in Norfolk Superior Court.

Arraignment dates for the other three suspects will be set in the coming days.

