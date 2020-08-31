4 indoor swimming pools opening in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Four indoor swimming pools in Boston are opening to the public this week, Mayor Martin J. Walsh announced Monday.

BCYF Curtis Hall Pool in Jamaica Plain, BCYF Draper Pool in West Roxbury, BCYF Flaherty Pool in Roslindale and BCYF Mason Pool in Dorchester are slated to open on Wednesday, according to Walsh.

“As we head towards the end of summer, I am pleased we are able to open up indoor swimming options for our residents,” Walsh said in a news release. “BCYF has spent a lot of time making sure that safety protocols are in place so that we can open these additional recreational facilities within the current COVID-19 guidelines. I encourage residents to take advantage of these options and continue to take all the precautions: wearing face coverings when out, keeping your distance from others, and washing your hands.”

BCYF Draper Pool, Flaherty Pool, and Mason Pool will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. The BCYF Curtis Hall Community Center Pool will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To guard against the transmission of COVID-19, the following protocols will be in place:

Visitors must register for a swim time slot at Boston.gov/BCYF-registration as walk-ins will not be allowed. Registration will open tomorrow, Tuesday, September 1. Pool capacity has been reduced to one swimmer per lane for lap swim and roughly 10 percent capacity for youth programming

Registration will go live 24 hours before the following day’s sessions and will remain open until all spots are taken or until the session begins, whichever comes first

Lap swim sessions of 45 minutes each and sessions where youth can register for various aquatics programming will be offered.

When registering for a session, visitors will be asked COVID-19 screening questions. The screening questions will be asked again when checking to the pool for the registered session

Cleaning and disinfecting will occur at opening and closing and between each swim session.

Visitors must come dressed to swim as locker rooms/changing areas will be closed. Restrooms (if access is required) can be accessed through a locker room, but visitors cannot use the lockers or changing area

Face coverings (covering the nose and mouth) must be worn at all times when not in the water

Swimming lessons, which would require close physical contact, will not be offered

Social distancing of at least 6 feet is required for all individuals outside of a household group and applies to deck areas, bathrooms, wading areas, the water, and the pool deck

Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult

Three children under 12 are allowed per adult

The city’s two outdoor pools — the BCYF Clougherty Pool in Charlestown and the BCYF Mirabella Pool in the North End — will be open through Labor Day.

The indoor pools are open year round.

