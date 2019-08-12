4 injured, 1 critically, after horse-drawn carriage crash

CLINTON, Maine (AP) — Maine police say four people were injured when a horse-drawn wagon struck a vehicle and a telephone pole.

Officer Phil DiLuca of the Clinton Police Department says the “freak accident” happened Sunday when a loud noise spooked the two horses, causing the driver to lose control.

The Portland Press Herald reports one person with critical injuries was flown by helicopter to a hospital while the other three passengers were treated for less serious injuries at nearby hospitals.

The accident remains under investigation by Clinton police and the Kennebec County Sherriff’s Office.

