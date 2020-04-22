4 injured, 1 critically in Falmouth fire

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people and one firefighter were taken to hospitals Wednesday morning after sustaining injuries in a two-alarm fire in North Falmouth.

Crews responding to the scene on Crystal Springs Avenue around 11:30 a.m. found smoke and fire showing from the residential structure and the three occupants who were able to self-extricate, according to a release issued by the fire department.

Several agencies responded and the fire was controlled in about 45 minutes.

One victim was flown to a Boston area hospital with critical injuries and two others were transported to Falmouth Hospital with less serious injuries.

A firefighter was also taken to Falmouth Hospital with minor injuries.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

