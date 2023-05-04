NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - One person is unaccounted for after an explosion at a chemical plant in a Newburyport industrial park, officials say.

Firefighters from multiple communities responded to the scene around 1 a.m.

Crews said an industrial-sized vat from inside the building had moved about 30 feet because of the explosion and was in the parking lot when they got there.

Officials say five workers were injured in the explosion. Four were treated and released and one remains unaccounted for as of 6 a.m.

The plant is the site of two other recent incidents, including an explosion in 2020 and a chemical fire in 2021.

The incident remains under investigation and no additional information has been released.

