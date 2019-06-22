4 injured after 2-vehicle crash in Foxboro

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver suffered life-threatening injuries and three others were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Foxboro Friday night, officials said.

State police say they responded to a crash on Route 1 near Pine Street in Foxboro just before 8 p.m.

According to officials, a Toyota RAV4 driven by an 80-year-old man was turning onto Route 1 when he was struck by a 64-year-old man driving a Ford F-150 pickup truck.

The driver of the RAV4 was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital via medical helicopter with life-threatening injuries. A 64-year-old woman in the vehicle was also injured and was taken to Boston Medical Center via ambulance.

The driver of the F-150 and a 60-year-old woman who was in the truck were taken to Rhode Island Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating the circumstances leading to the crash.

