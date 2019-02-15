4 injured after box truck drives into an embankment in Sharon

SHARON, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating after a box truck drove off the highway and down into an embankment in Sharon Friday evening.

Troopers responding to Route 95 northbound around 6:15 p.m. for reports of a motor vehicle accident found a box truck that had gone over the guardrail after striking a 2004 Mercedes.

All three occupants of the Mercedes were transported to area hospitals with unknown injuries.

The driver of the box truck was taken to Norwood Hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)