4 injured after car crashes into Brewster bakery

BREWSTER, MA (WHDH) - Four people were injured Thursday when a car crashed into a bakery in Brewster, police say.

Police responding to the Eat Cake 4 Breakfast Bakery at 302 Underpass Road about 12:40 p.m. saw a 2015 BMW sedan that had crashed through the main entrance of the bakery, causing extensive damage to the entryway, according to Brewster police.

Several patrons were inside the business when the incident occurred.

Police say one person sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, another was transported with what was believed to be minor injuries, and two people were evaluated and declined transport to the hospital, including the 85-year-old driver of the BMW.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

