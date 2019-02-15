4 injured after crash sends box truck down embankment in Sharon

SHARON, MASS. (WHDH) - Four people were injured Friday after a two-vehicle collision sent a box truck off the highway and down an embankment in Sharon.

Troopers responding to a reported motor vehicle accident on Route 95 northbound about 6:15 p.m. found a box truck that had gone through a guardrail after striking a 2004 Mercedes.

All three occupants of the Mercedes were transported to area hospitals with unknown injuries.

The driver of the box truck was taken to Norwood Hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

