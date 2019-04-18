4 injured after elderly driver crashes into Brewster bakery

BREWSTER, MA (WHDH) - Four people were injured Thursday when an elderly driver crashed into a bakery in Brewster, police say.

Officers responding to a reported crash at the Eat Cake 4 Breakfast Bakery about 12:40 p.m. found a 2015 BMW sedan that had crashed through the main entrance of the bakery, causing extensive damage to the entryway, according to Brewster police.

Several patrons were inside the Underpass Road business when the incident occurred.

One person sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, another was transported with what was believed to be minor injuries, and two people were evaluated and declined transport to the hospital, including the 85-year-old driver.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

