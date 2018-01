ABINGTON, Mass. (WHDH) – Four people were injured after firefighters said they were struck by vehicle in a Stop & Shop parking lot in Abington.

The crash happened at the Stop & Shop on Centre Avenue. The fire department said the four people who were hit were taken to area hospitals.

