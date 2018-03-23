4 injured in explosion inside furnace company in Ayer

AYER, MA (WHDH) — Four people were injured in an explosion at a furnace company in Ayer Friday afternoon.

The explosion happened at the AVS Furnace Company on Fitchburg Road. The explosion was so powerful it tore a hole in the roof. People in the area said homes and businesses shook when the explosion happened.

“Like you’re at a rock concert or something like that. You could feel yourself vibrating almost. It was like that,” said Connor Ghiz, who works nearby.

BREAKING: Explosion and fire in Ayer, MA. Initial reports say one person taken to the hospital. 60 Fitchburg Rd. @7News pic.twitter.com/0ZpAJUeTVU — Alex DiPrato (@AlexDiPrato) March 23, 2018

One employee was seriously injured and airlifted to a hospital in Worcester. Another employee suffered minor injuries. Two firefighters were injured, one with chest pains and another picked up a charged wire, but both are expected to be OK.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is now investigating.

