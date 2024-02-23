FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a head-on crash involving an ambulance in Foxboro on Thursday night.

Officers could be seen looking over the crash, which occurred around 7 p.m. at the intersection of Cross and Main streets on Route 140, according to state police.

Four people were transported to the hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the crash, including one who was transported by medical helicopter with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)