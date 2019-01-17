4 injured in Marstons Mills crash

BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Four people were rushed to the hospital Thursday following a motor vehicle crash in Marstons Mills, officials say.

Crews responding to a report of a multi-vehicle crash in the area of South County Road and Route 149 about 5 p.m. found two vehicles involved in a rear-end collision with moderate damage to the front vehicle, an SUV, major damage with airbag deployment to the rear vehicle, a sedan, and a total of five people in the vehicles, according to the Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire Department.

An adult and one child were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries, and two children were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and one victim refused treatment, officials say.

An investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)