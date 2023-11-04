ORLAND, Maine (WHDH) — A house explosion in Orland, Maine on Friday left four people hospitalized, one of whom needed to be transported in a helicopter.

Crews responding to a reported explosion on Soper Road around 9 a.m. found the residence heavily involved, according to fire officials.

One of the victims was taken to the Orland Community Center baseball field to be transported by medical helicopter. The other three were taken by ambulance.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

