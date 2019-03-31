4 injured in stabbing near Boston nightclub

BOSTON (WHDH) - Four people have been stabbed during a brawl at a Boston restaurant and nightclub.

Boston police say the incident occurred at Society on High on High Street in the Financial District just after 1 a.m.

The victims, whose names were not released, were taken to an area hospital. One of them is battling life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are on the scene gathering evidence from inside and outside the building to determine the cause of this incident.

Anyone who may have information regarding the stabbing is asked to contact Boston police.

Cleanup crews working to clean up mess on the sidewalk after 4 people were stabbed early this morning. @bostonpolice investigators spent hours inside and out front of Society on High nightclub. pic.twitter.com/Zaa4XeXtc0 — Kim Lucey (@KimLucey) March 31, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)