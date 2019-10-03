4 injured, including pregnant woman and 2 young children, when SUV slams into NH apartment building

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Four people were injured, including a pregnant woman and two young children, when an SUV slammed into an apartment building in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a motor vehicle crash in the area of Massabesic Street and Tarrytown Road around 12:15 p.m. found a 2008 Saturn Outlook crumpled up against a five-unit apartment building, according to the Manchester Police Department.

A 31-year-old Massachusetts man, who was driving the Saturn, sustained minor injuries, while a pregnant passenger suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries to her lower body. Two children in the backseat, ages 3 and 2, suffered minor injuries.

A preliminary investigation indicates a 2008 Hyundai Accent, being driven by a 20-year-old Manchester woman, was traveling west on Nelson Street when she collided with the Saturn that was traveling south on Tarrytown Road, officials said. The Saturn continued to travel south after the initial crash and barreled into the apartment.

The woman in the Hyundai suffered minor injuries.

The names of those involved in the crash have not been released and there was no word on whether charges will be filed.

Six people living in the apartment building were displaced after the crash. They are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The building has since been deemed unsafe.

The crash remains under investigation.

