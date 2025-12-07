BOSTON (WHDH) - Four men were hospitalized, two with serious head injuries, after a car slammed into a house in Hyde Park early Sunday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of 1485 Hyde Park Ave. around 1 a.m. found the 19-year-old driver trapped inside with serious head injuries, a 19-year-old front-seat passenger suffering from serious head injuries, and the two rear passengers, both 20, outside the vehicle with lower back and leg injuries, according to Boston police.

All four were taken to nearby hospitals.

The crash caused major structural damage to the residence, destroyed a steel fence, and damaged a cement light pole. No occupants were inside the home at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

