LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A brawl near Lawrence High School on Wednesday led to the arrests of four juveniles and a parent amid a rise in violence at the campus.

The fight broke out at nearby Sullivan Park following the dismissal of the high school, according to Lawrence police.

Officers were in the area at the time due to the added security measures put in place by the school district and the city.

They arrested four juveniles who were allegedly involved in the altercation.

A woman, who police say is believed to be the mother of one of the involved juveniles, was also taken into custody for disorderly conduct.

Sources told 7NEWS that she attempted to intervene in the arrest of her son.

Lawrence Teachers Union President Kim Barry said that this was one of several fights that broke out after school, prompting additional emergency crews to respond to the campus.

Barry says more needs to be done to help curb this uptick in violence.

“There’s a need for more counselors, more substitute teachers…The shortages with the staff, they have to cover up for the classes and planning time is being lost,” Barry said. “It’s not sustainable and it’s not safe and we want to make sure that it is safe for kids and teachers.”

City officials held an emergency meeting Monday in response to the string of fights that have led to several student arrests and an injured teacher.

Superintendent Cynthia Paris has blamed the recent violence on a tough adjustment upon returning to class after a year of remote learning.

The school district said it is addressing this issue by bringing more officers on campus, dedicating more time to meet with students, and adjusting class schedules.

Parents have called for Paris’s resignation, claiming that the district has not done enough.

