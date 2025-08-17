DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Four juveniles are facing weapons charges after they were arrested in connection with an investigation into stolen vehicles, officials said.

Troopers investigating the thefts of several vehicles in Boston, Milton, and Braintree around 10 p.m. Friday found two of the vehicles at the end of a dead-end street in Dedham, according to state police.

A short time later, troopers say a Honda Pilot drove down the street and quickly reversed and fled the area, prompting a traffic stop. During the stop, state police say several of the passengers starting moving frantically inside the vehicle and the rear passenger jumped out and fled the scene.

The driver told state police she was working as a rideshare driver and was unaware of the situation.

An investigation allegedly uncovered four firearms inside the vehicle in the area where the suspects were seated. The fourth suspect was found behind a business on River Street in Boston.

All four suspects were arrested on charges of possessing a loaded machine gun, possessing a large-capacity feeding device, possessing an ammunition without an FID card, possessing a firearm without an FID card, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, and defacing a firearm serial number.

