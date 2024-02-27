QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Four juveniles have been taken into custody in connection with an altercation at the MBTA’s Quincy Center station on Monday that left a victim suffering from a stab wound to the neck, officials said.

Officers responding to the station around 7:30 p.m. found a victim suffering from a non-life-threatening stab wound to the neck, according to transit police.

No additional information was immediately available.

