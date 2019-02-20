4 juveniles, including 11-year-old girl, arrested in Boston attack recorded on cellphone camera

BOSTON (WHDH) - Four juveniles, including an 11-year-old girl, were arrested on assault and unarmed robbery charges in Boston late Tuesday night after police say they attacked and robbed a woman while recording the incident on a cellphone.

Officers responding to a reported robbery in progress in the area of 800 Parker St. in Roxbury spotted a group of juveniles matching the description provided by the victim, who said she had been attacked and robbed by two girls and two boys, according to Boston police.

The victim claimed she was walking on Parker Street when she was shoved to the ground, kicked repeatedly and robbed of her cellphone while one of the members of the group recorded the attack.

After recovering the woman’s cellphone from the group, which included a 17-year-old Mattapan boy, a 14-year-old Mattapan boy, a 13-year-old Roxbury girl, and an 11-year-old girl from Dorchester, police say they learned that the teens had been involved in a previous assault and battery during which a man said they tried to steal his backpack.

The suspects, whose names were not released because of their ages, will be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court on charges of unarmed robbery and assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon.

