BERWICK, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine say four people have been killed and four others injured in a two-car crash.

Berwick police say on Facebook that three people died at the scene and one was pronounced dead at a hospital. It happened around 1:30 p.m. Saturday on Route 4.

The four injured people are being treated at local hospitals. Their conditions weren’t immediately known.

The road has been closed while police investigate.

Berwick is a small town of about 7,000 in southern Maine, just west of some of the state’s popular beach communities.

