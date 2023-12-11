MARBLEHEAD, MASS. (WHDH) - Four elementary school staff members in Marblehead are on paid administrative leave while the district reviews protocols and policies around restraining students.

The school district said this is due to a recent incident involving the restraint of a student at Glover Elementary and that they are bringing in an outside evaluator to assist in the review process.

“The safety and security of all of our students and staff is our top priority,” said Marblehead Public Schools Interim Superintendent Theresa McGuinness in a statement. “The district will take whatever measures are necessary to ensure that all of our schools are safe and welcoming learning environments for all.”

State guidelines allow staff who have received proper training and certification to restrain students, but only as a last resort in specific situations when a student’s behavior poses a threat of assault, or imminent, serious, physical harm to self or others.

