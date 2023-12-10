MARBLEHEAD, MASS. (WHDH) - Four staff members of the Glover Elementary School in Marblehead are on paid administrative leave amid a review of the district’s policies and protocols as they relate to the student restraint process, Interim Superintendent Dr. Theresa B. McGuinness announced.

Citing “recent incidents involving the restraint of a general education student at the school” for the reason for the review, McGuinness said the review will include looking at “when student restraints should be used, the procedures used during this process, and how restraints are reported at both the district and state level.”

McGuinness noted the decision to place the staffers on leave was “not a punitive action, but it is necessary during this process.”

“The safety and security of all of our students and staff is our top priority,” McGuinness said in a statement. “The district will take whatever measures are necessary to ensure that all of our schools are safe and welcoming learning environments for all.”

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)