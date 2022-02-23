BOSTON (WHDH) - Five New England colleges, including four that are based in Massachusetts, have been ranked among the 10 most popular higher education institutes in the United States, according to a new study.

After learning that 77 percent of YouTube users in America are between the ages 15 and 25, Transcription Outsourcing says it decided to compile a comprehensive list of which colleges are the most popular on the social media website.

Harvard University in Camridge took the top spot for the most popular college on YouTube with an overall subscriber count of 1,930,000.

Boston’s Berklee College of Music, Cambridge’s Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Northampton’s Smith College also landed among the top 10, as well as Yale University in Connecticut.

The most popular US colleges on YouTube were ranked as follows, according to the study:

Harvard University — 1,930,000 subscribers Standford University — 1,630,000 subscribers Berklee College of Music — 1,460,000 subscribers Massachusetts Institute of Technology — 757,000 subscribers Hillsdale College — 385,000 subscribers Yale University — 269,000 subscribers Smith College — 209,000 subscribers The Culinary Institute of America — 195,000 subscribers The New School — 162,000 subscribers California Institute of Technology — 155,000 subscribers

