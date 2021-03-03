4 Mass. men facing charges after bust yields stash of heroin, thousands of dollars

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Four Massachusetts men were arrested Tuesday after a “lengthy” investigation ended with the seizure of a large stash of heroin and thousands of dollars in cash that is believed to be proceeds from drug trafficking, authorities announced Wednesday.

In February 2020, federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies launched an investigation into the source of a heroin supply in Hampden County, which included a number of undercover purchases of 50-dose “half packs” of the drug, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

Troopers later linked the heroin supply to a trafficking organization comprised a of “violent Springfield crew” with a history of firearms, assault, and drug crimes, state police said.

The crew had allegedly been transporting the heroin between New York and Springfield.

A search of four homes and three vehicles that were linked to the suspects is said to have yielded about 500 grams of heroin, a firearm, and about $20,000 in cash.

The following four individuals were arrested on various charges:

Enrique Alicea, 29, of West Springfield, has been charged with trafficking in heroin over 200 grams and conspiracy to violate drug laws.

Joshua Vazquez, 29, of Springfield, has been charged with trafficking in heroin over 200 grams and conspiracy to violate drug laws.

Jose Alicea, 69, of West Springfield, has been charged with trafficking in heroin over 200 grams and conspiracy to violate drug laws.

Todd Cruzado, 33, of West Springfield, has been charged with possession of a firearm without a license to carry, unlawful carrying of a firearm, possession of ammunition without a Firearm Identification Card, and possession of a Class A narcotic with intent to distribute.

Enrique Alicea was initially identified as the source of the heroin and that piece of evidence helped investigators bring down the crew, state police noted.

It’s not clear when the suspects will be called to court.

An investigation remains ongoing.

