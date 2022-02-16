BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) – More than 2,000 people were issued a Massachusetts driver’s license without ever taking a road test, state transportation officials announced Tuesday night.

In 2020, a registry supervisor noticed suspicious activity in some customer accounts after those customers received driving licenses from registry staff at the Brockton Customer Service Center.

The matter was referred to law enforcement.

The RMV’s internal investigation revealed that starting in April of 2018, about 2,100 customers were given passing scores for road tests they never took by two road test examiners in the Brockton Service Center, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

As a result, the RMV terminated two road test examiners as well as two service center employees.

Letters were mailed to people who did not complete the road test, according to RMV records. Those impacted must schedule, take, and pass a road test within 10 days free of charge.

If the road test is not taken within 10 days, their license will be suspended, MassDOT said.

If the driver fails the road test, they will be issued a learner’s permit and will be offered a Massachusetts ID card.

Since April 2021, MassDOT says the RMV has taken steps to prevent the improper issuance of driver’s licenses from occurring again, including instituting additional controls in its system used for license transactions such as adjusting access to functions in the RMV system, revising business processes, and implementing enhanced monitoring and auditing of license transactions.

