4 men, 12-year-old boy facing drug charges following Fall River raid

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Four men, along with a 12-year-old boy, were arrested Wednesday following a drug raid at an apartment in Fall River where gang-related individuals had been congregating, police said.

Law enforcement officials executing a search warrant at an apartment on Fifth Street spotted multiple males running away from the multi-family dwelling in different directions, according to the Fall River Police Department.

Police were able to nab Jarad Anderson, 23, Quanif Johnson, 23, Jayden Rios-Dejesus, 20, Mitchell Arruda, 30, and the boy.

A subsequent search of the apartment yielded more than 14 grams of fentanyl, two bags of crack cocaine, and nearly $4,000 in cash.

All of the suspects are facing charges including trafficking in fentanyl and possession of a Class B substance with intent to distribute.

An investigation remains ongoing.

