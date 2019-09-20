4 men appear in court on assault charges after brutal beating at MBTA station in May

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Four men appeared in court on assault charges on Friday after a brutal beating at an MBTA station in May.

The suspects were already arraigned earlier this year in the District Court but the case has since moved to the Superior Court.

Cell phone video shows the attack at the North Quincy station in May.

Police say the suspects have repeatedly punched the victim in the face, and he will have to have eye surgery due to the severity of his injuries.

No additional information has been released.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)