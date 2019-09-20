4 men appear in court on assault charges after brutal beating at MBTA station

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Four men appeared in court on assault charges on Friday in connection with a brutal beating at an MBTA station in Quincy in May.

The suspects were already arraigned earlier this year. The case has since moved to superior court.

Cellphone video shows the attack at the North Quincy station in May.

Police say the suspects repeatedly punched the victim in the face, leaving him with such severe eye injuries that he required surgery.

