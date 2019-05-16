4 men arraigned in ‘vicious’ beating at Quincy MBTA station after Bruins playoff game

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Four Boston Bruins fans accused of committing a “vicious” attack at the MBTA’s North Quincy Station early Friday morning that left a victim with facial fractures faced a judge on Wednesday.

Stiles Bezema, 21, of Wrentham, Antonio Green, 31, of Feeding Hills, John Pritoni, 29, of Norfolk, and Thomas Pritoni, 23, also of Norfolk, were arraigned in the District Court of East Norfolk on a charge of aggravated assault and battery resulting in serious injuries.

Transit police are crediting tips they received from the public with helping them to identify and arrest the men who were caught on video early Friday morning pummeling another man on a train platform following Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final between the Bruins and the Carolina Hurricanes at TD Garden.

News of their arrest came less than two days after transit police released images of five men who were wanted in connection with the beatdown.

The fifth suspect identified the other four men after explaining he was not involved in the attack, according to police. He is not facing charges.

The victim will have to undergo eye surgery due to the severity of his injuries, prosecutors said. The suspects allegedly punched the victim repeatedly in the face after exiting a train.

Investigators are still trying to determine a motive.

All of the suspects were ordered held on bail and to have no contact with the victim.

They are due back in court in June.

