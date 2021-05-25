$4 million prize won on scratch ticket sold at shop in Malden

MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - ARM 2021 Investment Trust of Boston has claimed a $4 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Bonus Cash” instant game.

The trust, represented by trustee Richard P. Breed III, selected the annuity option and received the first of twenty yearly payments of $200,000 (before taxes).

The winning ticket was purchased at Summer Street Fruit on Summer Street in Malden.

The store will receive a $40,000 bonus for its sale of the ticket.

