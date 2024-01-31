TEMPLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Templeton bar that caught fire last fall will be back in business next week.

The managers of the Otter River Pub, also known as “The Onion”, announced on Facebook that they’ve finished rebuilding the bar and are looking forward to reopening their doors to the public.

The historic building housing the pub and pool hall burned down in September and was declared a total loss. After months of work, the business will now welcome customers back on Monday, Feb. 5.

