BOSTON (WHDH) - Four suspension orders have been issued for four Massachusetts State Police officials after a Worcester County Grand Jury returned indictments against them on Monday.

Casey LaMonte, David Montanez, Jennifer Penton, and Edwin Rodriguez have all been suspended following a nine-month independent investigation into the death of a 25-year-old Massachusetts State Police recruit.

On September 13, 2024, Enrique Delgado-Garcia died from injuries he sustained while training to become a Massachusetts State Police Trooper. He was repeatedly punched in the head by another recruit during boxing training at the State Police Academy in New Braintree. His autopsy revealed he died of multiple blunt force trauma to the head, and a neck fracture, according to attorneys for his family.

