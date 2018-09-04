4 new cases of West Nile virus confirmed in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - Four more human cases of West Nile virus in the state were confirmed Tuesday, bringing the total cases in Massachusetts this year to 9, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

Officials say the latest cases include a man in his 40s from Middlesex County, who is hospitalized due to his illness; a man in his 60s from Bristol County, who is hospitalized due to his illness; a woman in her 20s from Essex County, who was hospitalized during her illness, and a woman in her 80s from Suffolk County who was hospitalized during her illness.

A horse from Hampshire County and a llama from Worcester County have also been diagnosed with West Nile virus this year.

“The risk for additional people to get infected with WNV is ongoing,” said Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel, MD, MPH. “It is extremely important for people to take steps to avoid mosquito bites including using repellents, wearing clothing to reduce exposed skin, dumping standing water, and moving indoors when mosquitoes are present.”

“Even though Labor Day is the unofficial last day of summer in many people’s minds, September is still a month when we typically see many of our human cases of WNV,” said DPH State Epidemiologist Dr. Catherine Brown. “Today’s announcement illustrates why we continue to urge everyone to be vigilant about avoiding mosquito bites.”

In 2017, there were 6 human cases of West Nile virus infection identified in Massachusetts.

West Nile is usually transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito. While it can infect people of all ages, people over the age of 50 are at higher risk for severe disease. Most people infected with West Nile will have no symptoms. When present, symptoms tend to include fever and flu-like illness. In rare cases, more severe illness can occur.

