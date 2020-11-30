4 New England cities ranked among safest in America

FILE PHOTO -- University of Vermont in Burlington (Image by Michelle Maria from Pixabay)

Four New England communities have been ranked among the safest cities in America, according to a new study.

To determine where people can feel most protected against life’s hazards, WalletHub says it compared more than 180 cities across 42 key metrics, including COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents, assaults per capita, unemployment rate, and road quality.

Cities in Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire were ranked among the top 10 safest places.

Worcester, Massachusetts, checked in at 22nd on the list.

The top 10 safest cities for 2020 were ranked as follows:

1. Columbia, Maryland

2. South Burlington, Vermont

3. Plano, Texas

4. Nashua, New Hampshire

5. Lewiston, Maine

6. Burlington, Vermont

7. Salem, Oregon

8. Virginia Beach, Virginia

9. Raleigh, North Carolina

10. Gilbert, Arizona

To read the full report, click here.

